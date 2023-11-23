Meat delivery platformZappfresh has raised ₹30 crore (approximately $4.3 million) in its latest funding round. The round saw participation from investors including Ah! Ventures, HT Media, Unity SFB, and Heifer Impact.

The funds will be used for acquisitions, expansions, and infrastructure upgrades in both the North and South markets.

In addition, it will also launch new product lines that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of customers. It will include a variety of poultry, goat meat, seafood, and ready-to-eat items, the company said in a release.

Also read: Start-up funding: Raising money from customers is the litmus test

“This collaboration will help us to expand our reach and also build more traction in our diverse product portfolio, which includes poultry, goat meat, seafood, and ready-to-eat products. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will unlock,” Deepanshu Manchanda, the founder of Zappfresh, said.

The platform claims to be the only profitable meat delivery platform in the country. Further, as part of its growth, the company plans to acquire some new companies and diversify its product range, further strengthening its position in the market.

“Our partnership withthe platform is set to improve the livelihoods of many smallholder women backyard poultry producers in the country, helping them expand their market reach and generate substantial income,” said Pranjit Talukdar, representative of Heifer Impact.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit