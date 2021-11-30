Meat retail firm Nandu’s to open 125 stores in 2022

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Nandu’s, a Bengaluru-based hyperlocal and omni-channel meat brand, has entered the Hyderabad market by opening a store at Kukatpally.
“This is part of our national expansion plan that seeks to have a network of 600 stores in by the end of 2025,” Narendra Pasuparthy, Chief Farmer, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Nandu’s,” said.
He said the company, which runs about 50 stores in Bengaluru, would launch 125 stores by the end of 2022, as the firm expanded its network to Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Kerala.
“In a week’s time, we are going to launch another in the same locality in Hyderabad. We are going to set up five new stores by the end of December 2021,” he said.
Over the next one year, the company would open 15 more stores in Hyderabad. It is planning to hire over 150 people to to man its outlets in the city.
It will make the entire range of fresh chicken, mutton, fish and seafood, ready-to-cook and eat, ready-to-cook biryani kits, and heat-and-eat products — available in the stores.
“The decision to enter new markets is also viewed from the sustainability lens. We believe that now is the right time for us to expand our horizons. Hyderabad is the perfect market that presents new opportunities for growth and innovation,” he said.
The five-year-old Nandu’s retail is part of the 68-year-old poultry brand Nanda Group.
