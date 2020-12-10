Medall Healthcare enters wellness segment with Medall blume

Medall Healthcare, an integrated diagnostics service provider, on Thursday forayed into the wellness segment with the launch of ‘Medall blume’, a personalised, holistic and science-based subscription programme to reduce or reverse lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, obesity, chronic fatigue and PCODs.

Arjun Ananth, CEO, Medall told BusinessLine: “All along we have been in diagnostics and we have been testing for many of these conditions for several years. With the help of technology as well as our interface with customers, we now have a fantastic opportunity to position ourselves as a health-tech company and that's why we have launched Medall blume.”

He said that unlike other programmes in the market, Medall blume will not focus on managing lifestyle diseases but reversing the disease through personalised diet, health monitoring, virtual consultations and engaging content through digital applications.

With a holistic approach to lifestyle diseases, the blume program will focus on four key pillars: eat (nutrition and food habits), move (physical activity), relax (stress management), sleep (sleep cycle management).

“Through our extensive research and with the help of comprehensive diagnostics tests that we have done over the years, we found that the root cause of these lifestyle diseases are interrelated,” Ananth said, adding, “For instance, if your diet is bad, it is likely that you have problem with sleep, which in turn increases your stress level and mood swings and all of these have an impact on the chemical composition that happens on your body.”

“This programme adjusts the individual needs in a very holistic manner. Before the program begins, subscribers will undergo a series of diagnostic tests and consultations that will help define their personalized program,” he added.

Medall blume program comes at a one-time fee of ₹5,999 followed by a monthly subscription charge of ₹5,000. The subscription covers a series of tests, home monitorable devices, contents for exercise, meditation and stress management. Medall blume subscribers will also be guided by a team of dedicated nutritionists, psychologists, physical trainers, and doctors.

Ananth said subscribers are free to walk away from the program anytime when they feel their health conditions have improved.

“Based on our pilot program, subscribers have observed quantifiable results within a few weeks, although it takes around 4-7 months to start seeing significant benefits depending on the condition,” he added.

The program, which will initially be launched in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, will be rolled out across the country in the next one month.

“In the next 3 months, we are planning to reach 2,000 subscriber range and I am confident that with whole tech enablement, even reaching out to 100,000 people in the next one year is not going to be beyond the realm of possibility,” Ananth said.

He also added that subscription-based wellness program will be spread through Medall diagnostics’ regular walk-in customers, corporate tie-ups and by reaching out to the general public.

Medall, which is the fourth largest independent diagnostics player in India, has over 600 corporate tie-ups and 9,300 customer touch points.