Medall plans to open 300-400 centres in south India

Medall Healthcare, an integrated diagnostic service provider, is planning to open 300-400 centres across south India during 2022.

Chennai-based diagnostic chain said that apart from penetrating into small towns in Tamilnadu, Medall will also be expanding into other South Indian states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. Positioned as a franchisee model, the centres will be in multiple formats including collection centres, mini wellness centres, full service centres, lab collection centres and Medall Care Centres.

Medall already has over 7,500 customer touch points in seven states and more than 70 districts, 22 NABL accredited labs. It claims to have served over 50 million customers and administered over 150 million tests.

Franchisee model

“By expanding across South India, we aim to offer the best-in-class diagnostic and preventive healthcare services with a view to prevent the onset of the virus and other ailments and to enable people to stay in their best of health,” Arjun Ananth, CEO, Medall said.

“By opting to go in for the franchisee model, we are offering an entrepreneurial opportunity, especially women, to own and operate world-class diagnostic services and offer medical aid with care and compassion,” he added.

The diagnostic chain said it will target Tier 2 and 3 cities where the need for diagnostic services is felt much more than metros and Tier 1 cities.