Medanta to get ₹100 crore from ADB

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Gurugram-based Medanta, or Global Health Private Limited, would get ₹100 crore ($13.7 million) from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in debt financing to provide essential healthcare services during the Covid-19 pandemic.
An agreement for this was signed between Aniruddha Patil, head of Health and Education Investments at ADB’s Private Sector Operations Department, and Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta.
The project will support the purchase of personal protective equipment, basic hygiene products, and patient care equipment such as ventilators and beds. It will also support staff training programmes on infection prevention and control, an ADB statement said here on Monday.
“The financing will help us focus on increasing health care capacity to satisfy the strong Indian demand for both Covid-19 and non-Covid related treatment,” Trehan said.
Medanta has four multi-speciality hospitals in Gurugram, Indore, Lucknow and Ranchi, besides three clinics.
This debt financing is part of a $20-billion assistance package that ADB announced in April 2020 to help its developing members manage the pandemic. The funding complements ADB’s sovereign support to India, including a $1.5-billion loan approved in April 2020 for Covid-19 disease containment and prevention, and social protection for poor and economically vulnerable communities.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...