World’s leading fabless semiconductor company, MediaTek on Thursday said that it was looking at multi-fold jump in the automotive business in India as it expands its product lines including smart digital cluster solutions for automobiles.

The company is also in talks with the top five automobile manufacturers right now for supplying solutions in the coming years, Mike Chang, Corporate Vice-President, Automotive Platform Business Unit, MediaTek, told businessline here.

“The automotive industry is one of the key industries in India, very promising in future and we want to be part of it. And, we have good products that can integrated in the systems and also provide the products for the industry. We have designed and produced five models, which will be launched next month and by end of the year, there will be another 11 models,” Chang said on the sidelines of the EV & AutoTech Innovation Forum, India.

He said leveraging MediaTek’s expertise in smartphone, connectivity and multimedia technologies, the company will add its ‘Dimensity Automotive’ portfolio to drive key capabilities that includes Generative AI, high-performance computing, feature integration, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and innate energy efficiency.

He said ‘quite a few’ OEMs have adopted MediaTek’s solutions in the recent past and the sales are growing. “Our collaborations with OEMs will help to deliver immersive, advanced in-vehicle user experiences with cybersecurity capabilities and enhanced connectivity,” he said.

When asked about the growth and share to its overall business in India, from the automotive products, Chang said “more than 40-50 per cent CAGR can be achieved in the Indian market” from a very miniscule percentage currently, which is fast growing.

The company also launched “Made in India” Smart Digital Cluster and Smart Module specially tailored for the two-wheeler (2W) market, along with JioThings Ltd, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Ltd.

This long-term strategic collaboration will deliver Android based smart digital cluster solution in India and the global market. The JioThings smart digital cluster is based on AvniOS, an AOSP based operating system to provide OEMs a unique and competitive edge supported by MediaTek chipset level performance and support for critical firmware/ base OS release.

“This collaboration firms up our commitment towards India-led global innovation and enhancing customer experiences in IoT technology, integrating MediaTek’s advanced chipset with our cutting-edge digital solutions to set new benchmarks offering seamless performance and unparalleled customer experience tailored for the future of mobility,” Kiran Thomas, President and CEO, Jio Platforms Limited, said.

With the Indian 2W EV market projected to reach ₹10,000 crore by end of 2025 with more than three-million vehicles on road and growing at a CAGR of 50 per cent over next five years, this collaboration between Jio Things and MediaTek will cater to the rising demand of electronic vehicles in the automotive industry, the companies added.

