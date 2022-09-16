Medkart launches online platforms for generics retailing

Ahmedabad-based Medkart has launched a web portal and an Android mobile application to help consumers discover and purchase generic medicines. This makes it India's first dedicated app for purchase of generic medicines.

The platforms would offer information on medicines and enable consumers to understand and choose the most affordable alternative generic medicines from over 4,000 safe drug molecules cutting across 99.9 per cent therapies, the company said.

On these platforms, consumers can search medicines based on brand names as well as molecule names and compare the prices and composition of each drug.

"If a diabetic patient has been prescribed Sitagliptin, one can simply search the brand name or the molecule name and get all the alternatives available, and compare the prices. This will enable the consumer to make an informed decision and be rest assured of the quality as each generic medicine retailed on Medkart is from WHO-GMP certified manufacturers," said Ankur Agarwal, co-founder, Medkart.

Founded in 2014, Medkart has a network of 100 brick-and-mortar stores across India.

"If India has the manufacturing capacity, the same affordable alternatives must be available to people so that they can bring down their medical expenditures. Soon after the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines are enforced, it will be mandatory for medical practitioners to write molecule names of drugs instead of brand names in patient prescriptions," said Agarwal.

The company said to have served around seven lakh families and helped save ₹350 crore in medical bills.

"Through the digital modes, the company looks for knowledge sharing with consumers and aims to connect with at least one crore people,” says Parasharan Chari, co-founder, Medkart.