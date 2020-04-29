Medlife launches at-home Covid-19 testing and introduces e-consultation services

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Medlife, India’s e-Health platform, today announced that it has partnered with National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited labs to provide users with the option of testing for Covid-19, at home, as per the Medlife’s official release.
The company stated that in accordance with Government guidelines, users must display Covid-19 symptoms and have a prescription from a registered physician to avail Covid-19 testing at home. Users meeting these conditions and seeking to get tested can do so by raising a call-back request through Medlife. The price of the test is set at INR 4,500 and is conducted by labs authorized by ICMR to perform Covid-19 testing using Real-Time PCR methodology.
Medlife mentioned that samples will be collected by Medlife’s partner labs, who will send phlebotomists in Personal Protective Equipment Kit, to ensure the safety of all persons involved.
Reports from the Covid-19 tests, which require a simple nose or throat swab sample, would be available within 24 to 48 hours from the set appointment time, Medlife claimed.
The Covid-19 testing service is currently available in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, with Gurgaon and Pune to be added shortly.
Medlife also announces the launch of its e-consultation services and has impaneled 1,500 doctors across India for the same. E-consultation services will be provided in areas, including Diabetology, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedic, Pulmonology, Dermatology, GP, and ENT.
E-consultation fee ranges from Rs 199 to Rs 599 and is currently available on Medlife’s Android app. The e-consultation services are currently enabled through a call, with video and chat features to be added soon.
Ananth Narayanan, Co-founder and CEO Medlife stated in the official release: “We are partnering with ICMR-authorised labs to aid in the rapid scaling up of Covid-19 testing in India, an essential measure to check the spread of the virus in the country. As we play our part in the nation’s fight against the pandemic, we are determined to ensure that regular and chronic patients continue to receive quality healthcare services.”
He further added: “The launch of our e-consultation service is aimed at encouraging vulnerable and at-risk patients, especially ones with chronic diseases, to direct their concerns to our highly-trained doctors from the safety and comfort of their homes.”
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
Reliance Industries, it appears, is doubling down on its mega balance sheet deleveraging plan and becoming net ...
Alternative assets closely linked to stock and debt markets could not avert the losses
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...