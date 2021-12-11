MedPlus Health raises ₹418 crore ahead of IPO

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Pharmacy retail chain MedPlus Health Services on Friday said it has mobilised ₹418 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Monday.
MedPlus has allotted 52.51 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at ₹796 apiece, aggregating to ₹417.98 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, BlackRock Global Funds, Fidelity, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, HFFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and SBI Life Insurance, SBI Mutual Fund, and Aditya Birla Sun Life are among the anchor investors.
The ₹1,398-crore initial share sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to equity shares aggregating up to ₹798.30 crore by the promoter and existing shareholders.
The issue includes a reservation of equity shares worth ₹5 crore for MedPlus’ employees, who will receive those shares at a discount of ₹78 per share to the final issue price.
The issue with a price band of ₹780-796 a share will open for public subscription on December 13 and conclude on December 15.
Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for funding the working capital requirements of MedPlus’ subsidiary Optival.
Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
MedPlus was founded in 2006 by Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), and Edelweiss Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the MedPlus issue.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...