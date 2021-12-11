MedPlus Health raises ₹418 crore ahead of IPO

Pharmacy retail chain MedPlus Health Services on Friday said it has mobilised ₹418 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Monday.

MedPlus has allotted 52.51 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at ₹796 apiece, aggregating to ₹417.98 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, BlackRock Global Funds, Fidelity, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, HFFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and SBI Life Insurance, SBI Mutual Fund, and Aditya Birla Sun Life are among the anchor investors.

The ₹1,398-crore initial share sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to equity shares aggregating up to ₹798.30 crore by the promoter and existing shareholders.

The issue includes a reservation of equity shares worth ₹5 crore for MedPlus’ employees, who will receive those shares at a discount of ₹78 per share to the final issue price.

The issue with a price band of ₹780-796 a share will open for public subscription on December 13 and conclude on December 15.

Fund subsidiary

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for funding the working capital requirements of MedPlus’ subsidiary Optival.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

MedPlus was founded in 2006 by Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), and Edelweiss Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the MedPlus issue.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.