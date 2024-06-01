Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc, has appointed Mandeep Singh Kumar as Vice President and Managing Director of the company, starting May 2024.

He succeeds Michael Blackwell who has moved back to the US to pursue new opportunities, a note from the company said.

Mandeep Singh Kumar has experience spanning over 25 years, across healthcare, pharmaceutical and med-tech sectors. His expertise includes strategy development, ensuring successful execution, driving commercial excellence, and building winning teams across the globe, a note from Medtronic said. He was formerly Country Leader with Intuitive India where he led the development and implementation of plans to broaden patient access, built a holistic ecosystem for robotic assisted surgery, and drove successful customer robotic programs, the note added.