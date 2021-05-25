Medulance disrupts medical transportation with ambulance dispatch time of 3-4 minutes

Medulance, a bootstrapped start-up with an aggregated fleet of 5,000 ambulances across 22 cities, is disrupting the medical transportation space with a dispatch time of 3-4 minutes. While the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends an average response time of less than 8 minutes for emergency medical services, the country’s average response time currently stands at 14 minutes.

Founded in 2017 in New Delhi by Pranav Bajaj and Ravjot Arora, Medulance has already helped over a million people receive timely help. Its GPS-based aggregator technology connects the numerous ambulances across the country directly to people, eliminating time lapse in searching for one.

“Utilisation on the Medulance platform has shot up to over 100 per cent to address the special needs of Covid-19 patients. We now receive 800 calls a day via our general helpline number, compared to 400 calls/day pre-Covid. The helpline serves as a ‘voice of trust’ for patients and also helps us determine what kind of ambulance they require — advanced life support ambulance (ICU on wheels), basic life support ambulance (oxygen monitoring equipment) or a patient transport ambulance, which is meant to transport people with spinal or orthopaedic injuries. Our corporate programme MeduAlert has already brought direct access to ambulance services to over 20 lakh employees across large organisations such as HCL, Fortum, Indigo, GMR, KPMG, Zomato, Godrej, BMW, Invest India, and Schneider Electric, among others. We maintain very strict SLAs for these organisations to ensure 100 per cent call answer rate, ambulance dispatch within 3-4 minutes, 35-40 minutes to reach the hospital in Tier 2 & 3 cities, comprehensively trained drivers and support staff. We also do mortuary services for the deceased,” Pranav Bajaj, co-founder and CEO, Medulance, told BusinessLine.

Hospital admission time

The start-up has trained its staff to understand the patient’s condition (oxygen levels) and check whether the patient has booked a bed in the hospital before dispatching the ambulance. Since the average admission time at hospitals has shot up from 30 minutes to over 2.5 hours today with the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Medulance makes sure that they inform the patient’s family about the extended wait time for admission in the hospital.

“We also work with hospitals like Manipal, Fortis, Columbia Asia to manage their ambulance services. In the past, we were one of the first to introduce a tele-medicine delivery for Manipal Hospitals with cameras and portable ECG machines in the ambulance, where the patient data could be relayed directly to the hospital so that the emergency doctors are prepared. Medulance is handling 100 ambulances for the Government of Delhi alone for the last 12 months and overall has catered to over 70,000 Covid-positive patients since the outbreak of the pandemic,” said Bajaj.