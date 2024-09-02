E-commerce major Meesho has appointed Mohit Rajani as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In his role as CPO, Mohit will lead Meesho’s product organisation, overseeing the product management, design, and analytics teams.

Before joining Meesho, Mohit managed Carta’s diverse product portfolio and spearheaded initiatives including international expansion and new Generative AI-enabled products.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mohit to the Meesho family. Mohit’s leadership will be instrumental in driving product innovation, enhancing customer experience, and building a world-class product organisation as we continue to scale our platform.” said Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho.

Prior to Carta, Mohit led Meta’s messengers’ monetization initiative, scaling it into a multi-billion-dollar business from the ground up. Prior to that, he was part of the core team at Instagram that launched ads and business products, expanding the platform to over one million advertisers.

This comes at a time when Meesho has brought on board four new independent directors: Hari S Bhartia, Founder and Co-chairman of the Jubilant Bhartia Group; Kalpana Morparia, former Chairman for South and Southeast Asia at JP Morgan; Rohit Bhagat, former Chairman for Asia Pacific at BlackRock and Surojit Chatterjee, Founder and Chief Executive of the generative AI firm Ema.

Meesho is actively discussing plans to reverse its US parent company’s structure, which is linked to its future IPO plans in India.

In May 2024, Meesho raised $275 million from Tiger Global, Mars Growth Capital, and WestBridge as part of a larger $500 million funding round, according to reports.

On December 29, Meesho reported that its loss for the year ended March 31 narrowed by 48 per cent to ₹1,675 crore, while operating revenue grew by 77 per cent to ₹5,735 crore. For the first half of FY24, the online marketplace said its operating revenue increased by 37 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,521 crore, with a 90 per cent reduction in loss to ₹141 crore.