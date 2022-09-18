Meesho expects to do 40% of third party logistics volumes this festival season

A week ahead of the festive sale, Utkrishta Kumar, CXO of Meesho, told BusinessLine that the value consumers-focused e-commerce platform is expected to contribute 40 per cent of the third party logistics (3PL) volumes this festive season.

"We work with all the big 3PL partners today and for the first time have also added Elasticrun and Loadshare to ensure that we are in a position to manage the expected large order volumes," Kumar added.

Meesho is said to be already recording healthy user traction, even though sale volumes of expensive items have dropped in the larger ecosystem. According to Kumar, Meesho's value proposition of offering competitive pricing for value seeking users is working well during the current inflation.

The company said it recorded a 2.5x jump in Monthly Active Users (MAUs) in August 2022 (127 million MAUs) as compared to August 2021 (50 million MAUs).

Scale of capacity

Talking about the scale of Meesho's logistic capacity this season, Kumar said, "In our last monthly sale, we managed around 45 lakh dispatches in a single day and it was a 45 per cent jump in our earlier volumes. We expect this number to grow very significantly in this festive period."

Further, the company expects to see the biggest participation from new to e-commerce users. "We are expecting about 80 per cent sale order volumes to come from tier 2 and beyond. In terms of category, fashion will continue to be our main play along with categories like home, kitchen and furnishings," said Kumar.

Meesho's registered sellers have also grown three times, from 2.5 lakh in October 2021 to 7.25 lakh in September 2022.

Meesho announced its flagship festive sale event, Mega Blockbuster Sale, from September 23 to September 27, 2022.