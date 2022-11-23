Bangalore, November 23

Internet commerce company Meesho has announced its integration with the government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to help connect buyers with hyperlocal sellers.

The pilot will first be launched in Bengaluru and gradually rolled out in other locations. “The integration is expected to fuel discoverability of products for consumers while creating a wider market for hyperlocal suppliers,” the company said in a statement.

Empower small sellers

Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho, said, “With a shared goal to empower small sellers and give a fillip to hyperlocal businesses, the integration will boost our efforts to democratize internet commerce for everyone. ONDC will also play an important role in expanding India’s e-commerce sector by bringing more consumers online. We have been working closely with ONDC to ensure that the integration is smooth and the user experience remains seamless.”

T Koshy, Chief Executive Officer at Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), commented, “At ONDC, our aim is to create an open e-commerce ecosystem that caters to one and all. We are pleased to onboard Meesho as its deep capabilities in small towns will set the network flywheel in motion and take ONDC closer to our goals. E-commerce is still small in India and new-age platforms like Meesho will be strong network participants for ONDC in this journey.”

Meesho said 80 per cent of its 14 crore annual transacting customers come from Tier 2+ cities. More than 8 lakh sellers are currently registered on Meesho, of which 40 per cent are from Tier-2 cities and beyond.