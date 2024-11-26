Meesho has rolled out GenAI-powered voice bot for customer support, with human-like assistance.

While the feature is still being scaled up, it is currently handling around 60,000 calls daily in English and Hindi. Meesho also plans to add support for six more Indian languages, said Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Sanjeev Barnwal.

With this The GenAI voice bot, the cost per call will be reduced by 75 per cent feature as compared with a human’s cost per call earlier and the customer satisfaction scores has also improved by 10 percent, he said.

Nearly 80 per cent of Messho users come from tier 2 and tie 3 places, voice bot was built to perform on basic smartphones.

“For us, it was important to make it work on basic smartphones. Most of our users have low end smartphones. The voice quality matters and there’s often noisy background. The bot had to be engineered to filter out street noise while maintaining natural-sounding conversations. It’s important for customer experience,” said Barnwal.

Meesho claimed a 95per cent query resolution rate through the bot, with only 5per cent of calls requiring human intervention. This efficiency has also contributed to a 50per cent improvement in average handle time (AHT).

“The turnaround time for each query will also halve from around 3-4 minutes to about 1.5-2 minutes,” he said.

Barnwal said that the customer support executives are being accommodated within the company and are being upskilled and redirected to handle more complex queries and offer seller support.

Meesho is also looking to improve the voice bot’s more personalised assistance options with more empathetic understanding.