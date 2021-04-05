Meesho raises $300 mn in funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Social commerce platform Meesho on Monday said it has raised $300 million (about ₹2,201.7 crore) in a funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
The latest investment values Meesho at USD 2.1 billion and saw participation from existing investors – Prosus Ventures, Facebook, Shunwei Capital, Venture Highway and Knollwood Investment, a statement said.
Meesho will use the funds to strengthen its talent pool across verticals – tech, product, and business, among others, it added.
“We take pride at the rate of speed and the scale at which Meesho has grown, positively impacting millions of lives, and creating exponential learning along the way. With the new round of funding, we are extremely thrilled to have SoftBank onboard,” Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said.
Meesho is focused on expanding its vision – from helping aspiring women entrepreneurs to creating Meesho as a single ecosystem that will enable all small businesses in India to succeed online, he added.
“In the last one year, we have seen tremendous growth across small businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to move their businesses online. And with our new vision we will enable 100 million small businesses to start, succeed and lead their operations online with Meesho as their partner in their journey,” Aatrey said.
India has about 60 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) currently. Meesho’s vision is to enable 100 million small businesses including individual entrepreneurs to succeed online in India.
Aligning with the new vision, Meesho aims to simplify e-commerce for all small businesses in India. It will help the company to build a platform which is pro-small businesses with policies and tools to help the smallest of sellers to list and do business on Meesho, empowering small business owners to reach customers through all online channels.
“Globally, SoftBank has always been excited to back founders that provide unique solutions for the local market. By using the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Meesho has created a platform for many small business owners to sell to the next cohort of internet users,” Munish Varma, Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, said.
Over the last six years, Meesho has enabled over 13 million individual entrepreneurs to start their own online businesses, bringing the benefits of e-commerce to more than 45 million customers in the country. Till date, the company has delivered orders from one lakh registered suppliers.
“We have been closely tracking Meesho for the last 18 months and have been impressed by its growth, daily engagement metrics, focus on unit economics and ability to create a strong team.
“We believe Meesho provides an efficient platform for SME suppliers and social resellers to onboard the e-commerce revolution in India and help them provide personalised experience to consumers,” Sumer Juneja, Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, said.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
On this day in 1932, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for the kidnapping and death of Charles Lindbergh Jr, the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...