Meesho raises $570 mn Series F fund

Social commerce unicorn Meesho has raised $570 million in funding led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and B Capital Group.

Existing investors Prosus Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Facebook also participated. Other new investors include Footpath Ventures, Trifecta Capital and Good Capital, among others. Following the fund raise, the company’s valuation more than doubled to $4.9 billion in less than five months.

The company says it wants to enable 100 million small businesses succeed online and “democratise internet commerce” by bringing a range of products and new customers online.

In five months since the last round of funding, Meesho recorded 2.5x growth in order volume and added new product categories including sports and fitness, pet supplies, and automotive accessories. It aims to venture more into India’s underserved markets and reach 100 million monthly transacting users by December 2022.

It says it will use the fresh funding to increase its roster to 50-plus million products. Meesho also wants to expand its groceries and FMCG offerings through Farmiso (Meesho Grocery), its community group buying business, to 200-plus cities. It aims to make online grocery shopping affordable for first-time users in Tier 2-plus markets by allowing them to buy for a minimum of around ₹75.

Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho said, “The next wave of growth in India’s digital consumerism will undoubtedly come from Bharat. We’ve always focused on enabling entrepreneurs from Tier 2-plus markets to expand their business and, in turn, uplift small economic pockets in the country. We will invest to build best-in-class tech and product solutions... (and) scaling our online grocery business, Farmiso.”

Kabir Narang, founding general partner at B Capital Group, said, “Meesho’s business model has a compelling value proposition with entrepreneurs, end-customers, and suppliers consolidating on one platform.”