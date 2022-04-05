Meesho rebrands Farmiso to ‘Meesho Superstore’

Meesho, an internet commerce company is integrating its grocery business within the core application by the first week of May, 2022. The company has also rebranded Farmiso (grocery business) to Meesho Superstore.

Meesho Superstore currently provides 500 products across categories like fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, groceries, home care and packaged food among others.. The integration will now provide the company’s 100 million+ Meesho users access to over 87 million active product listings across more than 36 categories on a single platform.

Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho said , “As more users from tier 2+ regions get comfortable with the idea of shopping online, the demand for online grocery continues to grow. We are thrilled to integrate Meesho Superstore with our core app. What started as a pilot in Karnataka is now seeing positive traction across six States. Driven by our user-first mindset, the integration will provide millions of Meesho users a unified shopping experience, while giving us an opportunity to drive stronger synergies across areas such as customer acquisition, technology and product and talent.”

Meesho launched a pilot in Karnataka to make online grocery shopping affordable for first-time users. In less than nine months , it has scaled its grocery offering to six States like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Meesho plans to make Superstore available in 12 States by the end of 2022.

Last month, Meesho has also announced the launch of a unified mobile app for both buyers and sellers. The Meesho marketplace provides small businesses, which includes SMBs, MSMEs and individual entrepreneurs, access to customers, selection from 700+ categories, pan-India logistics, payment services and customer support capabilities to run their businesses on the Meesho ecosystem.