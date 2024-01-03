SoftBank-backed online marketplace Meesho has resumed campus hiring, with more than 150 people onboarded in the current hiring cycle. The e-commerce unicorn has hired roles, including tech and product, analytics, business, fulfillment and experience monetisation, finance, growth, and HR.

Further, non-tech roles such as strategy and operations, have witnessed an uptick in salary packages when compared to last year. Ashish Kumar Singh, CHRO at Meesho, said: “Our campus hiring has resumed on a significant scale, indicating the company’s strong trajectory in 2023 and robust road map for 2024.”

Over the years, the start-up has hired from renowned campuses across the country, including IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT BHU, Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad, BITS Pilani, and IIM Lucknow, IIM Kozhikode, NIT Delhi, Bhopal, Surat, Calicut, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), and the Management Development Institute (MDI).

Campuses that topped the chart for the maximum number of hirings are the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Allahabad and IIT BHU. Moreover, it claims to offer a top-class and industry-beating compensation package that encompasses a host of wellness programs and other benefits.

As the unicorn steps into the new year, it looks forward to welcome the candidates who will be instrumental in strengthening its aim of democratizing e-commerce for everyone, the company said.

In 2023, the start-up conducted rounds of layoffs, resulting in a 15 per cent reduction of its workforce.