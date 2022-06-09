Meesho logs 5.35 m orders in one-day sale event

Bengaluru, June 9: Meesho, an internet commerce platform, recorded 5.35 million orders during the one-day sale event, ‘Maha Indian Savings Sale’ on June 5.

Nearly 1 lakh sellers are said to have participated in this sale and around 75 per cent of the sellers were from tier 2+ regions including remote regions such as Bathinda, Haldwani, Solapur, and Tirunelveli. Participating sellers also witnessed about 217 per cent increase in orders during the sale event compared to business-as-usual (BAU). Over 26,000 new sellers participated in theevent.

Good response

According to Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business at Meesho, “The recently concluded ‘Maha Indian Savings Sale’ witnessed a phenomenal response from both customers and sellers. Despite rising inflation and macroeconomic conditions, we hit an all-new record of 5.35 million orders during the one-day sale event, serving over -20,000+ pincodes. In the last 6 months, we have witnessed a 3.75x jump in seller participation in sale events. We will continue to fuel the discoverability of hyperlocal businesses and products, make e-commerce accessible to customers from all corners of the country, and innovate to become the preferred e-commerce destination for the next billion users in the country.”

Nearly 78 per cent of the demand during the sale came from tier 2+ markets like Bhilal, Guntur, Hubli, Kollam, Meerut and Port Blair. The categories that witnessed highest growth in the sale were apparel, kidswear, consumer electronics and home decor.

Meesho’s app downloads are said to have grown 5 times YoY to reach over 102 million in Q4 FY22.

The Meesho marketplace provides small businesses, which includes SMBs, MSMEs and individual entrepreneurs, access to millions of customers, selection from more than 700+ categories, pan-India logistics, payment services and customer support capabilities to run their businesses on the Meesho ecosystem.