E-commerce major Meesho orders surged 40 per cent year-on- year during the company’s festive season sale and saw 145 crore customer visits. The company saw about 3 crore app downloads and 45 per cent growth in new to e-commerce shoppers.

Nearly 45 per cent of shoppers hailed from tier-4 cities. However prepaid orders surged by 117 per cent, reflecting a significant shift in customer preferences toward digital payment options in tier-2 and beyond.

The top categories during the sale were in the home and kitchen segment more than doubled, while beauty and personal care grew by 60 per cent and kids and baby essentials saw a 75 per cent rise. Catering to the growing demand for branded products, Meesho Mall witnessed 2x growth in orders.

More than 80 per cent of online shoppers come from tier-II and beyond cities and nearly 40 per cent of all orders came in from north eastern space it had earlier highlighted in its Smart Shopper Report.

Milan Partani, General Manager, User Growth at Meesho, stated, “Meesho’s remarkable growth is built on two core principles: serving underserved users and offering the widest selection at the lowest prices. During our Mega Blockbuster Sale this year, we achieved over 40 per cent growth in orders, surpassing industry expectations. With ~3 crore app downloads and a 45 per cent increase in new-to-e-commerce users, we are reinforcing our commitment to making e-commerce accessible and affordable for millions across the country. We take pride in democratising e-commerce, ensuring that even the most remote towns can experience the convenience of online shopping.”