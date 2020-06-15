Megha Engineering enters defence equipment manufacture

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has announced plans to foray into defence equipment manufacture with an investment outlay of ₹500 crore.

The diversified infrastructure company has obtained permission from the Home and Commerce ministries to manufacture weapons and equipment for the defence sector, and to establish a manufacturing facility at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad.

The company had applied for permission to produce weapons, vehicles, ancillaries and arms under Defence Procurement Policy 2020.

“With the necessary approvals in place, Megha group is setting up manufacturing facilities to produce defence equipment indigenously at our upcoming new facility at Hyderabad. This is part of the Prime Minister’s Make in India initiative,” said Srinivas Bommareddy, President, MEIL.

The upcoming unit will produce ancillaries for combat, light combat, armoured engineer recovery and armoured recovery vehicles. Apart from these, it will produce soldier-carrying, infantry combat, armed multi-purpose, mine laying, bridge laying, and all-terrain light combat vehicles.

Its plans include the manufacture of missiles, multi-barrel rocket launchers, machine guns, rockets, cannons and equipment to missiles.

MEIL is a construction company engaged in the areas of irrigation projects, oil and natural gas, drinking water, power generation and distribution, modernisation and expansion of roadways and aviation sectors.

IComm Tele Ltd, an MEIL group company, is engaged with national defence institutions in electronics and communications. It develops and supplies advanced communication radios, jammers, shelters, antennas, electronic warfare containers, wind profiles and radars. A mobile virology lab to deal with Covid-19, developed by IComm, was launched in April by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

MEIL said it is associated with the Handri-Neeva Sujal Sravanthi and Pattiseema projects in Andhra Pradesh and the multi-stage lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram in Telangana, among others.