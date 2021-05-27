MEIL establishes 500 beds in just 72 hours

The Hyderabad based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has established 500 beds in just 72 hours in Madurai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 500 scalable oxygenated bed facilities at the Government Hospital, Thoppur, in Madurai on May 21.

The company fabricated huge German sheds and procured furniture immediately to prepare temporary hospitals, said a company official.

Across Tamil Nadu, the company plans to establish a 3,200 bed Covid hospital to support the State government in the pandemic, says a company press release.

Already 660 beds are in service in Chennai, Madurai and Kanchipuram, and work is going on to create another 1,530 beds across the State. The remaining 970 beds are planned in the next phase, the release said.

The beds are established in hospitals that have oxygen facilities and will be served by the medical staff of the State government. The initiative is supported by the Tamil Nadu government, Credai and G Square Realtors, the release said.

“Since the day the pandemic has spread like wildfire and there was an acute shortage of oxygen, MEIL has stepped in and is augmenting oxygen supply to hospitals. The top management and the entire Megha team is concentrating only on this aspect of mitigating the oxygen crunch. We at MEIL feel that it is our topmost priority in serving the nation,” MEIL Director B Srinivasa Reddy said.

Credai Tamil Nadu President Suresh Krishna in the release said: “I am really happy to complete the work at hand in just 72 hours under the MEIL’s CSR programme. Life File Chennai, Olympia, TN Ispat, Tirupur Exporters Association are also trying to help Covid victims in Tamil Nadu,”

“There is nothing greater than humanity and compassion. We are proud to partner with MEIL and the Tamil Nadu government in establishing these beds all across the State,” G Square promoter Bala observed. He said that the Tamil Nadu Health Minister and Chief Secretary have been a source of encouragement to the entire team.