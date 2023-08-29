Schmooze, a meme-based dating app, has made its debut in India, with a strategy that puts humour, sincerity and connections first.

The app, which has received the backing of investors in Hinge, Snapchat, and Giphy, intends to upend India’s crowded online dating market and appeal to the Gen Z audience.

It has been live in the US, and will now be available on the Indian AppStore and PlayStore, opening up new horizons for its user base.

According to the company, unlike traditional dating platforms, Schmooze sets itself apart by encouraging users to spark conversations through swiping and sharing relatable, amusing memes as icebreakers.

Furthermore, the platform’s AI comprehends users’ personalities, preferences, and traits based on their meme interactions. By integrating memes and cutting-edge technology, it aims to foster connections that are not only fun, but also grounded in genuine compatibility.

“We harnessed AI to extract what the language of memes says about people’s preferences to help them laugh their way to love. Schmooze isn’t just about matching; it’s about providing a space where humour becomes the bridge to forging meaningful relationships,” said Vidya Madhavan, co-founder of Schmooze.

3.5 million matches

Since its inception, the platform claims to have facilitated over 3.5 million matches, engaged in 50 million meme swipes, and celebrated over 1,000 success stories.

The rise of meme culture has transformed the way people communicate and share experiences. Memes have evolved from simple internet jokes to a universal language that transcends cultural and linguistic barriers, said the company. Founded by co-founders Vidya Madhavan, Anurag, and Abhinav, alumni of Stanford University and BITS Pilani, Schmooze is said to be redefining online dating through the integration of memes, fostering connections beyond surface-level interactions.