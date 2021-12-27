Mensa Brands acquires denim brand High Star

E-commerce roll-up brand Mensa acquired High Star, a denim brand from India that caters to digital-first consumers.

Founded in 2012, High Star offers a wide range of denim products across categories and is present on various e-commerce platforms including Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, and Bewakoof.com among others. Founded by Rohit Mirchandani, High Star offers a wide range of jeans, jackets, skirts, jeggings, palazzo, and shorts among other products.

“We are excited to welcome High Star to our tech-led house of global brands. Together, we are working towards boosting the brand’s growth trajectory, setting a target of achieving a 10x gross turnover for the brand within the next 4 to 5 years. Our team has outlined a strategic roadmap for expanding the brand’s footprints in the domestic and international markets across channels to reach consumers and continue to improve customer experience,” said Ananth Narayanan, Founder, and CEO of Mensa Brands.

Adding to this, Rohit Mirchandani, Founder of High Star said, “Being part of Mensa Brands will help High Star scale to the astronomical levels we aim for. Mensa’s team will bring their expertise to expand the brand’s presence pan India and take it global. Within the first year of onboarding, Mensa will support us in areas such as digital marketing, technology, working capital management, and channel expansion.”

Backers

Mensa has focused on acquiring and scaling-up digital-first brands across diverse categories including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care, food, and others. Mensa Brands is backed by marquee investors including Accel Partners, Falcon Edge Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Prosus, and Tiger Global Management. It has also secured debt financing from Alteria Capital, InnoVen Capital, Piramal Capital, Stride Ventures, and TradeCred.