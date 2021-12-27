Mensa Brands acquires denim brand High Star

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
E-commerce roll-up brand Mensa acquired High Star, a denim brand from India that caters to digital-first consumers.
Founded in 2012, High Star offers a wide range of denim products across categories and is present on various e-commerce platforms including Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, and Bewakoof.com among others. Founded by Rohit Mirchandani, High Star offers a wide range of jeans, jackets, skirts, jeggings, palazzo, and shorts among other products.
“We are excited to welcome High Star to our tech-led house of global brands. Together, we are working towards boosting the brand’s growth trajectory, setting a target of achieving a 10x gross turnover for the brand within the next 4 to 5 years. Our team has outlined a strategic roadmap for expanding the brand’s footprints in the domestic and international markets across channels to reach consumers and continue to improve customer experience,” said Ananth Narayanan, Founder, and CEO of Mensa Brands.
Adding to this, Rohit Mirchandani, Founder of High Star said, “Being part of Mensa Brands will help High Star scale to the astronomical levels we aim for. Mensa’s team will bring their expertise to expand the brand’s presence pan India and take it global. Within the first year of onboarding, Mensa will support us in areas such as digital marketing, technology, working capital management, and channel expansion.”
Mensa has focused on acquiring and scaling-up digital-first brands across diverse categories including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care, food, and others. Mensa Brands is backed by marquee investors including Accel Partners, Falcon Edge Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Prosus, and Tiger Global Management. It has also secured debt financing from Alteria Capital, InnoVen Capital, Piramal Capital, Stride Ventures, and TradeCred.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...