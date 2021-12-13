Mensa Brands acquires designer kids wear label, LilPicks

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
E-commerce roll-up company, Mensa Brands has acquired LilPicks, a digital-first fashion brand in the kids' wear segment.
Founded in 2017, LilPicks offers a range of affordable kids’ apparel and accessories for various occasions like festivals, birthdays, and weddings, as well as trendy semi-formal, formal, Indian, western and Indo western products. The company has expanded its presence in overseas markets such as Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal and other Asian countries.
Riya Gupta founded LilPicks with a small seed fund after noticing a stark shortage of designer kids wear. The brand is growing exponentially at 3X of last year’s sales. So far, the brand has generated employment for over 200 people and served lakhs of customers. Coupled with Mensa’s expertise, the enterprise aims to achieve a gross turnover of ₹500 crores within the next four years.
Speaking on the association, Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands said, “The kids wear segment is emerging with a lot of white spaces, giving us the perfect opportunity to grow the brand with the right product mix and distribution. We are highly impressed with Riya’s depth of knowledge of this category and her desire to provide the best customer experience.”
Speaking on the association with Mensa, Riya Gupta, Founder of LilPicks, said, “With Mensa’s team and their systematic approach to scaling, I believe we can realize the brand’s immense potential across domestic and international markets. We have set ourselves a target of achieving a ₹500-crore turnover for LilPicks within the next 4 years, making it a mass premium kidswear brand, while also venturing into some interesting emerging categories.”
Mensa acquires digital-first brands operating in different categories, including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care, food, and others. The enterprise claims to close end-to-end acquisitions within 4-6 weeks.
