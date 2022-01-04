Mensa Brands acquires leather brand Estalon

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
E-commerce roll-up company Mensa Brands has acquired Kolkata-based leather goods manufacturer and seller, Estalon.
This acquisition marks Mensa Brands’ foray into the growing leather goods segment. Estalon has largely been a family-owned business, spanning three generations, with expertise in leather manufacturing. The company specialises in creating leather products such as women's handbags, shoulder bags, purses, men’s wallets, folios, gloves, and various other accessories. Currently, Estalon sells mostly in the US through Amazon.
Post-acquisition, Estalon is projected to grow at 5x of the market, with focus on both increasing presence in existing markets and expansion to new markets. The brand also plans to launch new categories in leather.
Commenting on the acquisition, Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands said, “We envision Estalon, with its strong product line and quality leather workmanship, becoming a leading global leather accessories brand from India. The Estalon team has decades of experience in leather manufacturing, and we believe that with Mensa’s complementary skills in technology, operations and brand building, it is poised to achieve a high growth rate of 5X of the market in the next 3-5 years.”
Adding to this, Mohammed Mobashir, founder of Estalon said, “The Mensa team’s expertise and enthusiasm will help expand our brand’s footprint and achieve the growth goals we have set together. We are focused on better serving existing customers and reaching new customers, by introducing new products, launching on new channels, and fine-tuning the customer experience.”
Mensa acquires digital first brands operating in various categories, including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care, food, and others. Mensa believes that e-commerce in India is at an inflection point of non-linear growth which offersthe best opportunity to build global brands from India.
