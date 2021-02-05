Mental health platform InnerHour raises $5.2 million

Mental health platform InnerHour has raised $5.2 million in a funding round led by Lightbox.

It is one of India’s largest fundraise in the mental health ecosystem, the company has said.

The funding round was led by Lightbox with an investment of $4.5 million, also participation from other angel investors including Capricorn Ventures & Micasa Investments (Singapore), Pankaj Sahni, CEO Medanta – The Medicity Hospitals, Hitesh Oberoi, CEO & MD and Info Edge India Pvt. Ltd.

InnerHour will leverage this funding to scale their technology-led mental health platform. It aims to serve a section of the 200 million Indians currently suffering from mental health conditions.

The InnerHour app so far has garnered over 9 lakh downloads and has consistently ranked #1-2 on Play Store for self-help/self-care globally, it said. The app was also recently recognised as the best app for good in 2020 in India by Google Play.

In this next phase of development, InnerHour founder Amit Malik will be joined by co-founder Neha Kirpal to build a full stack offering, focused on the varying needs of individual users across the entire care continuum.

“We believe a tech-led ecosystem that offers seamless continuity of care & support, is very much the need of the hour for the millions suffering & seeking quality mental healthcare today. This round of funding gives us the opportunity to further build our omni-channel products & services, catering to a range of mental health conditions,” said Amit Malik – Founder & CEO.