Mental health platform InnerHour raises $5.2 million

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Mental health platform InnerHour has raised $5.2 million in a funding round led by Lightbox.
It is one of India’s largest fundraise in the mental health ecosystem, the company has said.
The funding round was led by Lightbox with an investment of $4.5 million, also participation from other angel investors including Capricorn Ventures & Micasa Investments (Singapore), Pankaj Sahni, CEO Medanta – The Medicity Hospitals, Hitesh Oberoi, CEO & MD and Info Edge India Pvt. Ltd.
InnerHour will leverage this funding to scale their technology-led mental health platform. It aims to serve a section of the 200 million Indians currently suffering from mental health conditions.
The InnerHour app so far has garnered over 9 lakh downloads and has consistently ranked #1-2 on Play Store for self-help/self-care globally, it said. The app was also recently recognised as the best app for good in 2020 in India by Google Play.
In this next phase of development, InnerHour founder Amit Malik will be joined by co-founder Neha Kirpal to build a full stack offering, focused on the varying needs of individual users across the entire care continuum.
“We believe a tech-led ecosystem that offers seamless continuity of care & support, is very much the need of the hour for the millions suffering & seeking quality mental healthcare today. This round of funding gives us the opportunity to further build our omni-channel products & services, catering to a range of mental health conditions,” said Amit Malik – Founder & CEO.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...