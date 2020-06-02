Mercedes-Benz adds a top-end petrol and a diesel variant to the LWB GLE

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday said that it has strengthened its SUV offering by adding two new top-end variants to its popular GLE portfolio -the GLE 450 4MATIC LWB and 400 d 4MATIC LWB.

These models further diversify the model line-up of the GLE by adding a petrol and a top-end diesel variant, the company said in a statement.

Current range

The current LWB GLE range comprises the BS VI GLE 300 d 4MATIC LWB and the top-end CBU GLE 400 d 4MATIC LWB Hip Hop variants. The GLE 450 4MATIC LWB and 400 d 4MATIC LWB have the same features as the other variants in the current generation GLE range. It comes packed with the latest technology, including the Mercedes-Benz MBUX system with interior assistant. The permanent 4MATIC allwheel drive with variable torque distribution capability together with 9G-TRONIC transmission will ensure it is just as agile and capable an off-roader as its diesel siblings, the company claimed.

The new GLE LWB has a three month waiting period, said Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Introduction of petrol model

With the introduction of a petrol model, the company expects it to further drive its popularity and cater to the requirements of those customers who waited for a petrol model, he said.

“The New long wheelbase GLE has already created a benchmark in the luxury SUV segment and we are very satisfied with the customer response. Encouraged by this response we are now introducing a petrol and a diesel variant of the GLE LWB. The locally made LWB GLE 450 4MATIC and the 400 d 4MATIC thus make important additions to our GLE SUV range and will further attract customers who seek comfort, luxury and off-roading prowess in their SUV. We are confident that the GLE 450 4MATIC and the 400 d 4MATIC will help this SUV retain its top billing in the luxury SUV segment,” said Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The GLE LWB remains Mercedes-Benz’s highest selling SUV in India, he added.