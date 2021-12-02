Mercedes-Benz delivers the thousandth car with ‘Retail of the Future’ business model

Mercedes-Benz today achieved the milestone of delivering the thousandth car with the new ‘Retail of the Future’ business model. Retail of the future (ROTF) first announced in June 2021, was launched after the beta testing phase in late October 2021.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Delivering the thousandth Mercedes-Benz within a short span under the ROTF platform strongly validates our vision of reimagining customer excellence while empowering the franchise partners financially with this new business model. It is particularly satisfying to witness our months of hard work bearing fruits in the form of successful implementation of ROTF and a high level of acceptance from our customers. It gives us tremendous confidence about ROTF as the future of luxury retail since our customers were highly convinced with this new retail experience, which enriched their customer journey with Mercedes-Benz.”