Mercedes-Benz drives in new GLE at ₹74 lakh

Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday launched the latest generation of the GLE — the LWB GLE — featuring a long wheelbase, priced between ₹73.70 lakh and ₹1.25 crore (all prices are ex-showroom, India).

While the LWB GLE 300 d is priced at ₹73.70 lakh, the LWB GLE 400 d (hip-hop variant) is priced at ₹1.25 crore, the company said.

“At Mercedes-Benz, we know the customers’ pulse and our endeavour is to offer them with product offerings that are best-in-class. The GLE remains one such winning product, and the fourth generation GLE that comes with a long wheelbase is going to further redefine and create a new benchmark in the luxury SUV segment,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India said.

The new GLE long wheelbase offers an extended and plush interior cabin space, especially for the rear passengers, he said.

“Apart from luxurious appointments, the new LWB GLE featuring innovative driving assistants, new engine range and a permanent 4MATIC all-wheel drive is an agile and capable off-roader as well. The new LWB GLE combines an intuitive infotainment system along with MBUX, superior in-cabin comfort and exemplary driving performance,” Schwenk added.

Since its launch in India, the GLE has sold over 13,000 units and remains the highest selling luxury SUV in the market, the company claimed.