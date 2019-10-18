Mercedes-Benz inaugurates Chennai’s largest luxury car dealership

How car ownership trends will pan out in the future
Disruptions are inevitable but the automobile is not going to disappear anytime soon
Mercedes-Benz today inaugurated one of Chennai’s largest luxury car dealerships, Sundaram Motors.
Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, and Sharath Vijayaraghavan, Sundaram Motors Executive Director, inaugurated the facility inside Ambattur Industrial Estate. The dealership is spread across a massive area of 72,000 sq. ft with a 6-car display, and 63 service bays that can service up to 15,000 cars a year.
This dealership underlines Mercedes-Benz’s bullish approach for the Indian market. The 3S facility (sales, service and spares) will facilitate sales and customer service requirements in Chennai and adjoining areas.
Martin Schwenk said, “Mercedes-Benz is bullish on India, and as market leaders our endeavour continues toward growing the market, create new customer base, and keep our customers excited with the brand. Mercedes-Benz has a very strong presence in Chennai, and the appointment of Sundaram Motors is further going to strengthen our market presence."
Chennai remains one of our key markets as it continues to spearhead the sales contribution. We are confident of continuing our customer centric approach, offering the discerning customers with the best of products, service and an unparalleled ownership experience," he said at the inauguration.
