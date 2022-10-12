Mercedes-Benz India, on Wednesday, announced that it crossed the pre-pandemic sales figure of 2019 and saw a 28 per cent rise in sales in January- September 2022.

The carmaker delivered 11,469 cars between January and September 2022 as opposed to 8958 units delivered in January- September 2021. With the increase, Mercedes-Benz India sold more new cars than it did in the entire CY21.

“Our sales are at pre-pandemic level, having crossed CY21 sales numbers in the first nine months this year. The current market momentum gives us the confidence to achieve our highest sales ever. However, it also remains our endeavour to produce as many cars as possible to cater to the growing demand, amidst the current supply constraints,” said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The Made-in-India EQS EV by the luxury car maker has got 300+ confirmed bookings while LWB E-Class is the most preferred luxury sedan in the country and the highest selling model. 30 per cent of Mercedes Benz India Q3 FY23 sales volume comprised of GLE and GLS luxury SUVs.

