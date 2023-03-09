Mercedes-Benz India announced a price hike of up to 5 per cent on its vehicle offerings in India. The price hikes will come into effect from April 01, 2023.

The German luxury carmaker stated that the depreciation in value of the currency compared to the Euro and increased input as well as logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the company’s overall operational cost.

The prices of Mercedes-Benz cars will be revised upwards by ₹2 lakh for an A-Class limousine and GLA SUV, ₹7 lakh for a top-end S 350d limousine ₹12 lakh for the top-end Mercedes Maybach S 580 luxury limousine.

