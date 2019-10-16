Mercedes-Benz India launches G class SUV G-350 d at Rs 1.5 crore

India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched the G 350 d, the first non-AMG and diesel version of its G-class SUV to be launched in the country, in a bid to bolster its SUV portfolio.

Priced at an ex-showroom rate of Rs 1.5 crore, the G 350 d is also BS-6 compliant.

“ The G 350 d with limitless customization possibilities is positioned as a lifestyle vehicle for aficionados, who want a highly personalized vehicle, which is an expression of their dynamic personality. We start our product offensive for 2019 today, and there cannot be a better vehicle to make an impression other than with the iconic G-Class,” said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

“With the new G 350 d, we are glad to offer over 15 specialty and AMG cars for our discerning customers. The launch of this vehicle further cement our ‘Top of pyramid’ product strategy for India. We have an exciting product offensive lined up for Q4 and we are confident of maintaining our leadership position in the luxury segment,” Schwenk added.

The G 350d is being brought to India via the CBU route.

The G 350 d is the most efficient version of the G-Class of all time, the company said. The G 350 d is powered by the new Euro 6d-TEMP standard compliant 2925 cc engine, capable of 286 hp of power and 600 Nm of torque. The G 350 d can go upto 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds as well.

The 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission in the G 350 d has a model-specific software application to achieve very short shift times, it added.

The luxury car also comes with Phase 2 of Mercedes me connect that was launched recently. Along with the company’s Star Ease service package, the G350 d can be maintained at Rs 79,500 for a period of two years