Mercedes-Benz India launches host of customer initiatives under ‘Merc from Home’ campaign

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Mercedes-Benz on Monday said that it has further developed its online sales platform by announcing a host of new customer initiatives under the campaign ‘Merc from Home’.
With these initiatives, the luxury car maker is confident that an increasing part of its sales volumes will be made online by 2025.
The focus of ‘Merc from Home’ will be on the ease of purchasing a vehicle using digital tools to facilitate the entire process, including online payment of products and services, the company said in a statement.
All outlets of Mercedes-Benz across India will be connected to the e-commerce portal, it said.
“We believe that buying a Mercedes should be as easy as buying food online for our customers; we expect that 25 percent of our worldwide passenger car sales will be made through online channels by the year 2025,” said Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.
The ‘Merc from Home’ campaign aims at providing a holistic, hassle-free and highly personalized car buying experience on its online sales platform,” said Schwenk.
‘Merc from Home’ also features new initiatives like ‘Mercedes-Benz Consultation Studio’, a virtual consultation mode to enhance the personalized experience for the customers, he said.
The customers can now not only explore, select and make online payment for products and services from the comfort of their homes, but can also get their Three Pointed Star delivered at their doorsteps, as per their convenience, he added.
“With our increased efforts towards digitizing our sales and service processes and offering online platforms, we are making the concept of home delivering a Mercedes, a reality. With these initiatives we are confident that an increasing part of our sales volumes will be made online by 2025.” added Schwenk.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
The rupee (INR) has opened the week higher versus the dollar (USD); it has begun today’s session at 76.17 ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...