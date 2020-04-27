Mercedes-Benz India launches host of customer initiatives under ‘Merc from Home’ campaign

Mercedes-Benz on Monday said that it has further developed its online sales platform by announcing a host of new customer initiatives under the campaign ‘Merc from Home’.

With these initiatives, the luxury car maker is confident that an increasing part of its sales volumes will be made online by 2025.

The focus of ‘Merc from Home’ will be on the ease of purchasing a vehicle using digital tools to facilitate the entire process, including online payment of products and services, the company said in a statement.

All outlets of Mercedes-Benz across India will be connected to the e-commerce portal, it said.

“We believe that buying a Mercedes should be as easy as buying food online for our customers; we expect that 25 percent of our worldwide passenger car sales will be made through online channels by the year 2025,” said Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The ‘Merc from Home’ campaign aims at providing a holistic, hassle-free and highly personalized car buying experience on its online sales platform,” said Schwenk.

‘Merc from Home’ also features new initiatives like ‘Mercedes-Benz Consultation Studio’, a virtual consultation mode to enhance the personalized experience for the customers, he said.

The customers can now not only explore, select and make online payment for products and services from the comfort of their homes, but can also get their Three Pointed Star delivered at their doorsteps, as per their convenience, he added.

“With our increased efforts towards digitizing our sales and service processes and offering online platforms, we are making the concept of home delivering a Mercedes, a reality. With these initiatives we are confident that an increasing part of our sales volumes will be made online by 2025.” added Schwenk.