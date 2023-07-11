Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday reported its best-ever first half (H1) calendar year retail sales at 8,528 units, a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 12.6 per cent compared with 7,573 units in January-June 2022.

“For us, the focus on top-end vehicles continues with five new cars in the H1 and in the top-end vehicles growth was at 54 per cent, which shows that our strategy is working. We have increased the availability also in many car lines,” Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO, told businessline.

Mercedes-Benz’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) portfolio also grew 10 times in H1 2023 with the introduction of the EQB and EQS luxury BEVs, he said, adding that there was high demand for the GLS, S-Class, S-Class Maybach, GLS Maybach and AMG G 63 in particular.

The long-wheel base E-Class remained the single highest selling model for Mercedes-Benz India and GLE becomes the highest selling SUV followed by the GLA SUV in H1 2023. The new C-Class also continues its strong market demand, contributing significant volumes, he added.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz India to service 9,000 new top-end vehicle customers through customer care account managers

Iyer said these numbers are despite not launching the GLC in India. It is one of the largest selling models in Mercedes’ portfolio. “With such launches, we are confident that we will be able to continue the double digit growth in the rest of the year. In the second quarter also (Q2) we clocked the highest-ever sales in India in April-June period with 3,831 units as against 3,551 units in Q2 2022 (y-o-y growth of 8 per cent),” he said.

On the overall luxury vehicles sales this year, Iyer said the industry would cross the pre-Covid level of 40,000 units. “...total vehicle growth is also expected to be 10-12 per cent. That’s a good sign of revival... we feel overall, this year should be the best year for the luxury car market as well,” he said.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz introduces G-Class starting at ₹2.55 crore

Other brands

Audi India has also recently announced a y-o-y growth of 97 per cent in its sales to 3,474 units in H1 compared with 1,765 units in the same period last year. “Our performance in the first half of the year, despite supply challenges and rising input costs has laid the foundation for a successful second half of the year,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

However, sales of BMW Group India declined 6 per cent y-o-y to 5,091 units (5,423).