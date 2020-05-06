Mercedes-Benz India restarts operations in its Pune plant from today

Office Buzz: Job opportunities and workplaces
Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz, on Wednesday, said that it is restarting production in a graded manner at its manufacturing facility at Chakan, Pune.
The production has commenced in a graded manner, following the directives from the Government of Maharashtra to reopen and resume operations, the company said in a release. It will plan a gradual ramp-up in the coming weeks depending completely on the evolving current situation, which is being monitored closely by the leadership team, it said.
“The safety, health and well-being of the employees, customers and suppliers continue to be of utmost importance to Mercedes-Benz India and the company has taken all the necessary precautions while restarting operations,” the company said.
The production has begun with only the essential staff at the production facility, adhering to all the required social distancing protocols and mandated safety and sanitization measures implemented, it said. Those employees whose work deliverables do not require them to be present at work, will however continue to work from home, it added.
Mercedes-Benz India’s select dealers across different regions have also started operations as per the government guidelines and necessary permissions from local authorities, it said.
