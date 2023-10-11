Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday said it sold 12,768 units in the January-September period, continuing the strong sales momentum and recording a growth of 11 per cent year on year (YoY) compared with 11,469 units in the same period last year.

The company continued to witness all-round demand for its products, despite facing supply challenges in the third quarter, it said, adding that the strong customer preference for the brand is driven by an attractive product portfolio and a seamless omni-channel customer journey experience, created with the ‘Retail of the Future’ business model.

The first sustained demand for both new and existing products across entry and core segments was key in driving sales momentum in January-September, it said.

Growth drivers

“Strong desirability for Mercedes-Benz cars buoyed our January-September sales momentum. However, we were not able to supply as per the full market potential, especially for new products like the GLC, though we are making every effort to fulfil customer expectations, despite current supply chain challenges,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

Robust sales performance continues for the ‘Core Luxury’ segment, comprising key products such as C-Class, LWB E-Class, GLC and GLE SUV, he said, adding that there is a strong festive demand owing to new portfolio and positive customer sentiments with strong market fundamentals, despite facing supply disruptions.

Mercedes-Benz is also supporting loyal customers who are keen to flip the switch from their intern combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to battery electric vehicles (BEV), offering them sustainability loyalty bonus for their transition into an EV. In addition, Mercedes-Benz will support with 50 per cent of the road tax for any EQB, EQS and EQE SUV sold in October. The 50 per cent support on the road tax is for those States where road tax is applicable at the time of registration of EVs, he added.

Good year

Recently, Iyer had also said that this year was the best-ever year for luxury car sales in India and the total market may grow up to 45,000-47,000 units.

Audi India had also announced last week that it had retailed 5,530 units in the first nine months of this year, registering a growth of 88 per cent YoY.

BMW Group India will announce its sales for the January-September period on Friday.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit