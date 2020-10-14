Mercedes-Benz India sells 5,007 units in Jan-Sept

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Mercedes-Benz India sold 5,007 units in the January-September 2020 period, with the company’s sales in September reaching pre-lockdown levels for the first time, with the onset of the festival season, the company said on Wednesday.
In the July-September 2020 period, Mercedes-Benz India online car bookings contributed up to 20 per cent of its sales volume. September 2020 sales underlines early signs of a gradual recovery influenced by a rejuvenated product portfolio, which is led by the new SUVs, the country’s largest luxury car maker said in a statement.
“We are glad to witness a strong comeback in the course of the last quarter, with a significant increase from month to month within the third quarter. This performance is driven by our exciting product introductions, rolling out of attractive financial packages, combined with the gradual pick-up in business and economic activities that have positively influenced customer sentiment,” said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.
“We are confident that the upcoming festival season will deliver further momentum to the recovery of our sales development,” he said. “We remain optimistic for the fourth quarter as the current demand situation and feedback from customers for our products are very positive,” said Schwenk.
SUVs remain the most preferred vehicles of choice for Mercedes-Benz customers, with 48 per cent penetration in September 2020 sales, followed by sedans, AMG, and Dream Cars, the company said. Volume drivers for Mercedes-Benz remain the GLC, GLE and GLS SUV, along with the C-Class and E-Class sedans.
The company also expects a significant part of its total sales to go completely online by 2025, in line with the increased preference for digital sales amid the pandemic.
