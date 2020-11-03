Mercedes-Benz India starts local production of AMG

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday commenced the local production of the first-ever AMG vehicle made in India — the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé. The model is priced at ₹76.7 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

With this, Mercedes-Benz India will be producing its New Generation Cars (NGC), sedans, SUVs and now the AMG performance cars, at one facility, the company said.

The company’s production facility in Pune has an installed capacity of 20,000 units annually. This plant expands its local production portfolio with the addition of the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé. Mercedes-Benz now manufactures 11 models in India.

“Rolling out the first-ever locally manufactured AMG from India’s largest installed luxury car production facility is an important achievement for us. We are confident that the local production of the AMG will further increase the popularity of the performance brand in India and cater to the increasing demand of performance motoring enthusiasts. The local production of AMG gives us a competitive edge in the dynamic Indian luxury car market,” said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé comes with a choice of five drive programmes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual.