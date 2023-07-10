Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India is betting big on customer experience and will be servicing 9,000 new top-end vehicles customers across the country through customer care account managers.

In phase one, the key account managers will be available for its top-end customers.

“We took special communication to our customers, the key account managers. The customers are assured that if they require any assistance they can instantly approach the managers.” Shekhar Bhide, Vice-President, Customer Services and Corporate Affairs of Mercedes-Benz India, told businessline.

The German luxury carmaker, which expects double-digit growth in its top-end vehicle segment in Q2, sold 25,000 plus cars since the launch of its online model ‘retail of the future’.

As a part of Retail of Future (ROF), the company has started quotation, order booking, invoicing and vehicle handover by centralised franchise through its online network.

“Retail of the Future has a direct connection with the customer, as he gets details of the products directly and there is no price bargaining anywhere and there is complete transparency,” he said.

Mercedes-Benz recently organised a Star Rendezvous event for its top-end vehicle customers providing them knowledge on the vehicles from car experts from Germany.

Easy-financing and digitisation

The company and its dealerships, are also working on providing flexible financing options to customers.

“There are encompassing schemes for our customers to make their ownership experience streamlined, smoother and easier. There are many attractive offers that they can look for a service package along with worry-free ownership which is also included as a kind of EMI. We are also making sure that we go completely digital. A warranty booklet used to be a heavy booklet that the customer had to carry but now it’s digitised and requires only scanning of a barcode,” he said.

Telediagnosis

To increase its after-sales experience, the company is operating premier express prime service in 33 cities that enables customers to have their vehicle serviced within three hours and has also introduced telediagnosis for vehicles.

“If the car is not given back to the customers in three hours, then the service is free for them. The service was started a year back in 11 cities. We are actively working on enhancing customer experience. There is a Mercedes-Me application and a Xentry application. The Xentry application will provide the dealer and technicians team with the health of the customers. If the car requires a specific diagnosis and a pop-up has appeared on the customer’s dashboard then the vehicle will communicate it to the dealership,” added Bhide.