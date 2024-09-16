Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has introduced its second ‘Made-In- India’ Born Electric Vehicle (BEV) — EQS SUV 580 4MATIC. The client’s luxury electric vehicle is introduced at an introductory price of ₹1.41 crore and will be manufactured at the company’s Pune plant.

India is the second country to manufacture the EQS SUV after the EQS Sedan. The EQS SUV is manufactured in a USA plant in Tuscaloosa.

The EQS SUV has a 122kWh battery capacity with a range of 809 km. The EQS 580 SUV has a charging time of 31 minutes and will provide consumers with a battery warranty of 10 years.

Further, Mercedes-Benz has announced an additional investment of ₹200 crore in January towards manufacturing operations, new product start-ups and digitisation of manufacturing processes. The overall investment of the company in the country is ₹3000 crores in its manufacturing capacity at Chakan in Pune.

The first Made-In- India car introduced by the carmaker was EQS 580 introduced in 2022 is available for ₹1.52 crore. The company has sold more than 500 units of EQS sedan in the first 18 months of the launch.

“Today more than 55 per cent of the cars we sell are SUVs. We saw a huge demand for SUVs and With the EQS SUV, we further strengthened our comprehensive lineup of BEVs across segments, catering to diverse customer requirements ranging from EQA to Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. EQS SUV’s localization underpins our deep commitment to grow the Indian luxury Electric car market and reinforce our commitment for a greener and sustainable future,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The German luxury carmaker has 5 per cent electric vehicle sales in India with its growth standing at 60 per cent in H124. The company has targeted consumers aged above 35 years for the will also install 10 ultra-fast chargers in 2024.

Mercedes-Benz offers six born electric vehicles in the country comprising EQA SUV, EQB SUV, EQE SUV, EQS SUV, EQS 580 sedan and the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV. The electric G-Class which is not yet launched has more than 80 bookings.