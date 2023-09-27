Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India launched the AMG 63 ‘Grand Edition’ in India on Wednesday. The luxury car is priced at ₹4 crore and 25 units will be available for the existing Mercedes-Benz Top End Vehicle (TEV) customers.

The car has a top speed of 220 km and reaches 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and 850 Nm torque. “The AMG G 63’s powerful drive, ride control suspension and the AMG-specific driving programmes, position it as a unique luxury performance off-roader. The vehicle’s exclusive interior and extensive equipment further underscore the exclusivity of this strong-spirited SUV. With the expressive and limited Grand Edition, we are celebrating the global success story of the G 63. The AMG G 63 remains the most commanding performance SUV, and an equally desirable luxury lifestyle vehicle in India, “ said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, of Mercedes-Benz India.