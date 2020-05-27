Mercedes-Benz launches AMG C 63 Coupé, AMG GT R Coupé in India

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday launched two new models in its high-performance AMG line-up, the AMG C 63 Coupé at ₹1.33 crore and the AMG GT R Coupé at ₹2.48 crore.

These prices are ex-showroom, except in Kerala. Both the cars were digitally launched by Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, at the company’s Centre of Excellence in Chakan, Pune.

“Not only the automobile industry, but the entire economy in India and across the globe is under pressure, and many companies are looking at altering their strategies. However, at Mercedes-Benz India, we will remain on track and proceed with all planned launches,” said Schwenk, speaking at the launch.

With these two new AMGs, Mercedes-Benz intends to underline its strong presence in the performance car segment, which grew at a 54 per cent rate in 2019, the company said.

“Our decision of introducing these two products is aimed at expanding the top of the pyramid performance segment, which has witnessed encouraging demand in 2019. We are confident that the AMG C 63 Coupé and the AMG GT R will continue to create momentum and further expand the segment,” said Schwenk.

Encouraging customer demand for the top-end AMGs emerging both from metro and non-metro markets validates its efforts to introduce new products in the performance segment, he added.

While the AMG C 63 Coupé is an amalgamation of luxury, performance and design, the Mercedes-AMG GT R, meanwhile, is an out-and out-thoroughbred sports car, the company claimed. The AMG GT R packs all of Mercedes-Benz’s motor-racing knowhow into a sleek package geared solely towards performance, it added.

The AMG C 63 Coupé is powered by a 4-litre V8 biturbo engine that produces 476 hp, and the C 63 Coupé goes from 0-100km/h in four seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h.

The AMG GT R is powered by a 4-litre Biturbo V8 engine that produces 585 hp, and it sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 318km/h. Both the AMG Coupés are customizable with MB’s ‘designo’ platform, the company said.

The star ease maintenance packages for the AMG C 63 Coupé and GTR Coupé start at ₹97,000/two years/unlimited km.