German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz introduced a locally manufactured E-class Long Wheel Base (LWB) starting at ₹78.5 lakh. The company introduced LWB E 220d at ₹81.5 lakh, and LWB E 450 4MATIC at ₹92.5 lakh.

The company recorded sales of 14,379 vehicle units between January to September year-to-date (YTD) with 5,117 units sold in Q3. The electric vehicle penetration for the brand also increased to 6 per cent with 84 per cent growth in its born electric vehicle sales between January to September. Mercedes-Benz is positive on double-digit growth as the company sold over 800 electric vehicles between January to September.

“At the start of the year, we committed to 12 launches. E-class LWD is the 12th launch and is the longest-running brand for us. The first car we introduced in India was an E class. We have increased localisation with the model, and it forms close to 20 per cent of our portfolio. As a brand, we have made India-related changes to the vehicles including ground clearance, and suspension with the country being the only market to provide right-hand driving long-wheelbase cars. E-class is more advanced and personal than before. Its superior and comfortable driving dynamics, combined with high-quality luxurious interiors featuring segment-renowned back-seat comfort make the LWB E-Class the most compelling choice for any discerning luxury customer,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India to businessline.

Mercedes-Benz is planning to launch two new luxury cars in the country in November during the festive season.

Luxury stress

As passenger vehicle sales have decreased across the country, the luxury car segment is also seeing stress in the entry space.

“The luxury car segment is witnessing stress in the entry level. We are witnessing a dip in luxury vehicle sales in the brands that are focused on entry-level luxury. However, we focus on core and top-end luxury space which has seen growth and has announced a double-digit growth for the year,” added Iyer.

