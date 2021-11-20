Companies

Mercedes-Benz launches new hatchback Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC, its fastest ever

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 20, 2021

The car will be available at all its dealerships and also online

Mercedes-Benz has launched Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, which it claims is India’s fastest hatchback ever.

Mercedes-AMG GmbH, commonly known as AMG, is the high-performance subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG. AMG independently hires engineers and contracts with manufacturers to customize Mercedes-Benz AMG vehicles.

“The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ embodies the AMG brand motto of ‘Driving Performance’ and sets new standards for design innovation and top-class performance raising the vehicle dynamics and the sporty driving experience to a level previously unimaginable in the New Generation Cars.” the car maker said in a statement.

The car will be available at all Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the country and at Mercedes-Benz India’s online store.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are strengthening our A-Class portfolio with the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ which is the fastest hatchback in the country. With the launch of the most powerful and most dynamic new generation sports car in our portfolio, we are strongly reinforcing the importance of this segment in our overall growth strategy. India’s fastest hatchback is a thoroughbred performance machine eagerly awaited by our AMG customers and performance purists. The introduction of the A 45 S 4MATIC+ underscores our commitment to bring in the most desirable products from our global portfolio for our discerning customers in India.”

Schwenk further added that the AMG portfolio is seeing the fastest growth amongst all of Mercedes brands on offer. “So far, the sales of our AMG models have been in three digits. However, it has seen the fastest growth in the past few years,” he added.

Published on November 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

New launches
hatchbacks
sport car
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like