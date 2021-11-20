Mercedes-Benz launches new hatchback Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC, its fastest ever

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Mercedes-Benz has launched Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, which it claims is India’s fastest hatchback ever.
Mercedes-AMG GmbH, commonly known as AMG, is the high-performance subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG. AMG independently hires engineers and contracts with manufacturers to customize Mercedes-Benz AMG vehicles.
“The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ embodies the AMG brand motto of ‘Driving Performance’ and sets new standards for design innovation and top-class performance raising the vehicle dynamics and the sporty driving experience to a level previously unimaginable in the New Generation Cars.” the car maker said in a statement.
The car will be available at all Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the country and at Mercedes-Benz India’s online store.
Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are strengthening our A-Class portfolio with the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ which is the fastest hatchback in the country. With the launch of the most powerful and most dynamic new generation sports car in our portfolio, we are strongly reinforcing the importance of this segment in our overall growth strategy. India’s fastest hatchback is a thoroughbred performance machine eagerly awaited by our AMG customers and performance purists. The introduction of the A 45 S 4MATIC+ underscores our commitment to bring in the most desirable products from our global portfolio for our discerning customers in India.”
Schwenk further added that the AMG portfolio is seeing the fastest growth amongst all of Mercedes brands on offer. “So far, the sales of our AMG models have been in three digits. However, it has seen the fastest growth in the past few years,” he added.
