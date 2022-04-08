Mercedes-Benz records one of the highest-ever first quarter sales

Luxury car market leader Mercedes- Benz India on Friday said it has made another record of one of the highest-ever quarterly sales and sold 4,002 units between January and March, which is 26 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY) as compared to corresponding period last year.

The Three-Pointed Star had sold 3,193 units in the January-March 2021. Currently, it has an order bank of 4,000+ units – a highest ever in its history in India, it said in a statement.

“The company recorded a growth of 26 per cent over first quarter 2021, supported by bullish sales and market recovery supported by launch of new desirable products, a seamless omnichannel luxury experience created for customers through the ‘direct to customer’ sales model, flexible financing programmes and overall positive customer sentiments,” it said.

The first quarter sales growth is also achieved against the backdrop of continuing semi-conductor shortage, global supply chain challenges and increasing operating cost for the company, it said.

“Laying a strong foundation for a long-term sales recovery, this achievement becomes important in context of continued intense headwinds like semi-conductor shortage, global supply chain disruptions and rising input costs. The first quarter performance firmly reiterates customers’ clear preference for luxury experience offered by Mercedes-Benz and the brand’s leadership position in the Indian luxury market,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

He said Mercedes-Benz India would continue exciting the market with introduction of most desirable products and superior luxury experience in retail, in the second quarter.

“With the highest order bank in our history, we are confident of continuing this growth momentum in the coming months. However, we sincerely regret the delays in the deliveries to our customers, due to the ongoing challenges in the global supply chain. Our top priority remains to deliver our customers their cherished Mercedes-Benz at the earliest, and strive to reduce the waiting period significantly,” Schwenk added.

E-Class sedan

The company said that the E-Class sedan remains the highest selling model for Mercedes-Benz in the first quarter, the GLC remains the highest selling SUV, closely followed by the GLA and GLE luxury SUVs. And, the AMG and Super Luxury Car portfolio grew by 35 per cent in the first quarter.

Current waitlist of key completely knocked down (CKD) models (depending on markets) include A-Class Limousine, E-Class (both by 2-3 months), S-Class by three-four months and the S-Class Maybach S 580 by four-five months.