Mercedes-Benz sales down 11 per cent in 2019

Mercedes-Benz on Friday reported an overall sales of 13,786 units in 2019 calendar year, down 11 per cent a compared with 15,538 units in 2018.
However, the company maintained its strong lead – for the fifth year in a row on the Indian luxury car market in 2019 – and charted a sales uptick in the fourth quarter (of the calendar year) too. The company recorded its highest-ever fourth quarter selling 3,871 units, thus registering a 3.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as against same period previous year.
The brand with the Three Pointed Star commenced its product offensive from October 2019 and launched three new products – New G 350d, New V-Class Elite and New GLC in the fourth quarter 2019. Mercedes-Benz also had a strong festival period, which turned market sentiments towards positive, the company said.
“We are satisfied with our sales performance in 2019 despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds, specifically in the first three quarters. We were, however, able to positively influence the customer sentiment with our industry-best customer solutions and achieved the new best ever fourth quarter,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India, said.
He said 2020 is going to be another important year for Mercedes-Benz India and it remains to be optimistic with the country’s mid to long-term prospect.
“This year the market will witness a strong product offensive from Mercedes-Benz beginning with the New GLE, and followed by some of the most significant product introductions from our global portfolio for the Indian market, including those without any predecessors,” Schwenk said.
These products will redefine luxury and performance motoring and chart new avenues for sustainable mobility in India. In 2020, Mercedes-Benz will also witness strategic network expansion in key existing and new markets, he added.
