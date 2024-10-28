Real estate developer Merlin Group is planning to invest over ₹10,000 crore in West Bengal in the next seven to eight years. The group is also focusing on Maharashtra with Pune and Navi Mumbai being the target locations for growth.

In West Bengal, the Kolkata-based group will invest in developing more townships, and retail and hospitality projects.

It has so far developed around 30 million square feet of projects in the state. “In next few years our group will develop another 15 million square feet of projects in Bengal. Our group has a land bank of 200 acres across the state, and we will use it for various projects,” said Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group, on Monday.

Mohta was speaking to mediapersons on the occasion of the unveiling of the group’s new corporate brand identity.

Merlin has also delivered residential complexes, commercial spaces and townships projects in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Raipur and Bhubaneswar. Outside West Bengal, it has so far developed and is developing around 10 million square feet. In the next eightt years, another 5 million square feet is expected to be developed.

“After West Bengal, Maharashtra is the group’s next focus,” Mohta said, adding the group was developing four projects, including one commercial building, one residential and one mix-use property, in Pune.

“In Pune, we are developing projects on over 4 million square feet. In the next five years we want to be one of the leading real estate players there. After Pune, our target will be Navi Mumbai. We are looking at acquiring 2-2.5 acres of land parcels there. The identification of land will take another nine months,” he added.

The group, which currently has an annual revenue of ₹1500 crore, is eyeing to clock ₹2600 crore in next few years.

